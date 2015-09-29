* GRAPHIC on average aluminum production costs: reut.rs/1P8X7F2

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Alcoa Inc's decision to split in two will sharpen pressure on one of the world's top aluminum producers to cut costs or close unprofitable smelting capacity, as worries over China's output mounts and prices hit multiyear lows.

For the company that helped create the aluminum industry more than a century ago, separating the faster-growing plane and car parts business from the legacy primary smelting operations placates shareholders, who have complained that weak aluminum prices have battered the company's stock value.

The 127-year-old company, whose smelters stretching from Saudi Arabia to Spain and the United States account for 7 percent of world output, was the biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday.

The two businesses are relatively equal in size based on second-quarter revenue and income.

But running them separately will highlight the primary aluminum operations' deepening pain as producers face their biggest test since the 2008 financial crisis amid sinking London Metal Exchange prices and physical surcharges and China's mounting output.

Unprofitable upstream assets will have "no place to hide" once they are operating as a standalone business, a source familiar with the move said.

Nine of Alcoa's 15 operating smelters, producing some 1.5 million tonnes per year of aluminum, are bleeding cash with the all-in price combining LME and the premium paid for physical delivery in the United States at around $1,715 per tonne, according to Wood Mackenzie analysis based on second-quarter data seen by Reuters.

Capacity at those money-losing smelters is nearly half of its 3.4 million tonnes of annual output and roughly 3 percent of global output of around 53 million tonnes.

"(The traditional business) is going to have to be even more focused on everything at the individual asset level because it just makes that much more of a difference to the bottom line," the source said.

London Metal Exchange prices languish at six-year lows, premiums AL-PREM, surcharges paid for physical delivery, have fallen at an unprecedented rate to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, as output from China, the world's top consumer of industrial raw materials, grows.

While the split is unlikely to hasten or prompt any closures in the near future, it will increase investors' and management's scrutiny of smelters in the longer term, the source said.

Since 2007, Alcoa has curtailed, closed or sold 1.3 million tonnes of annual capacity and in March, Alcoa placed some 500,000 tonnes of smelting capacity under review for potential closure, curtailment or sale.

It has shut two smelters in Brazil, and still has more than 300,000 tonnes to address.

Operating the upstream business as a separate entity would leave it without financial support from the rolled products business, which is growing faster in large part due to surging demand from automakers, and highlight the deepening crisis facing the industry at current low aluminum prices.

"There's not a downstream company to subsidize cash flows, which is the case today," said Lloyd O'Carroll, senior analyst with CRU Group in Richmond, Virginia, who has been pushing for the split for at least five years.

"It certainly makes it more visible, and therefore very well could put more pressure on the commodity company to act quickly."

An Alcoa spokeswoman said the separation would highlight the strength of the alumina and bauxite businesses, raw materials required to make aluminum, which have low input costs and are aiming to boost third-party sales.

Alumina prices in China have fallen about 6 percent over the past three months to around $2,200 to $2,400 a tonne.

Its primary metals business had after-tax operating income(ATOI) of $67 million in the second quarter of 2015, down from $97 million the second quarter of last year and down from $187 million in the first quarter.

The alumina business had ATOI of $215 million in the second quarter, up from $38 million in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)