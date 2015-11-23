Nov 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has a 6.5 percent stake in Alcoa Inc, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources. (cnb.cx/1MxBldX)

The stake would make Elliott the second-biggest shareholder in Alcoa after investment management company Vanguard Group Inc, which had an 8.21 percent stake as of Sept. 30.

Alcoa's shares rose 3 percent to $8.87 in early trading.

