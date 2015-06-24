* Drug fails mid-stage trial but meets secondary goals
* Shares fall as much as 19 pct
* Piper Jaffray analyst says selloff an "oversold
opportunity"
(Adds background, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Anjali Rao Koppala
June 24 The only drug in Alcobra Ltd's
pipeline failed a mid-stage trial testing it against a type of
genetic disorder that can cause autism and ADHD, sending the
company's shares down as much as 19 percent on Wednesday.
Israel-based Alcobra said the drug, MDX, aimed at treating
Fragile X Syndrome (FXS), was not statistically different from a
placebo in reducing symptom score on a rating scale for
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The company's stock plunged 28 percent before markets
opened, but regained some ground to trade down 16 percent by
Wednesday afternoon.
The selloff represents an oversold opportunity for the stock
and it is unlikely most investors ascribe significant value to
Alcobra's FXS program as they are focusing on the company's
planned ADHD studies, Piper Jaffray's Charles Duncan wrote in a
research note.
Alcobra is also testing MDX for ADHD in adults and children.
The drug cleared a late-stage ADHD trial in October, but only
after excluding data from patients who reacted positively to a
placebo.
The company said on Wednesday that MDX met the FXS study's
secondary goals on two scales, VABS and KiTAPS, which assess a
patient's behavior, cognition and attentiveness.
Alcobra plans to discuss the results with the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and could suggest having VABS scores as the
main goal of further studies, the company said on a conference
call.
Alcobra's failure follows in the footsteps of other
drugmakers such as Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG
, whose experimental FXS drugs have also failed key
studies, leading the developers to abandon the programs.
FXS affects about 50,000 Americans and can cause behavioral
and learning challenges, according to the National Institutes of
Health. No cure is currently available.
Other drugmakers testing compounds to treat FXS include
Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Australia's Neuren
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both treatments are in mid-stage
studies.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Simon Jennings)