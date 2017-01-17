BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Israeli drug developer Alcobra Ltd on Tuesday said its experimental drug to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) failed a late-stage study in adult patients.
Alcobra will take a decision on the drug, MDX, after reviewing the full data set, Chief Executive Dr. Yaron Daniely said.
MDX, Alcobra's only drug, has already hit a few roadblocks. The announcement follows the recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month that the company conduct a new MDX trial to expel safety concerns emanating from preclinical data.
The FDA had placed a clinical hold on the long-acting therapy in September in light of this data. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.