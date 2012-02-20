LONDON Feb 20 Up to 210,000 people in
England and Wales will be killed prematurely by alcohol over the
next 20 years, with a third of those preventable deaths due to
liver disease alone, health experts warned on Monday.
Other alcohol-related deaths will be due to accidents,
violence and suicide, or from chronic diseases such as high
blood pressure, strokes, heart disease and cancer, the experts
warned in a projection study in the Lancet medical journal.
Yet Ian Gilmore, former president of the Royal College of
Physicians and one of the lead authors of the work, said it was
"entirely within the power of the UK government" to take steps
to tackle Britain's drink problem and "prevent the worst-case
scenario of avoidable deaths".
The experts pointed to measures taken in the former Soviet
Union in the 1980s, which they said saw alcohol consumption fall
by a third in two years with a resulting 12 percent drop in the
rate of alcohol-related deaths.
The warning comes after British Prime Minister David Cameron
promised last week to crack down on excessive drinking, calling
it a "scandal" that costs the taxpayer-funded National Health
System an estimated 2.7 billion pounds ($4.3 billion) a year.
Alcohol abuse and the harmful health effects of heavy or
binge drinking are not only a British problem, but take their
toll in many other mainly wealthy nations around the world.
A study last week found that 7.5 million children in the
United States - more than 10 percent of child population - live
with an alcoholic parent and are at increased risk of developing
a host of health problems of their own.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), some 2.5
million people die each year from the harmful use of alcohol,
accounting for about 3.8 percent of all deaths worldwide.
Steps to curb alcohol use feature three times in the WHO's
top 10 "best buys" for public health policies to reduce the
burden of chronic diseases, which kill 36 million people a year
worldwide.
The U.N. health body says restricting access to alcohol
bought at retail outlets, enforcing bans on alcohol advertising
and raising taxes on alcohol would have an enormous health
impact.
Britain's Cameron said last week he would look at the issue
of alcohol pricing but has so far stopped short of agreeing to
set a minimum price. His government is due to set out a new
alcohol strategy later this year.
The new projection is a slight improvement on what the same
team of researchers predicted a year ago, when they suggested a
worst-case scenario of up to 250 000 avoidable alcohol-related
deaths over the following 20 years. But while they acknowledged
that any improvement is good news, the authors said this small
change was hardly cause for celebration.
Gilmore, who worked with Nick Sheron from University
Hospital Southampton on the alcohol death forecasts, questioned
whether Cameron's government could "afford to duck effective
action on alcohol" that would "have such a positive impact on
crime and disorder, work productivity, and health".
"The UK government will have to withstand powerful lobbying
from the drinks industry, but the potential prize of reversing
this tragic toll of alcohol-related deaths is there for the
taking," the two doctors wrote.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Editing by Alison Williams)