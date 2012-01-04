BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT says HY revenue $108.1 mln
* HY revenue from ordinary activities $108.1 million versus $106.4 million last year
DUBAI Jan 4 Indebted Aldar Properties repaid a $1.18 billion convertible Islamic bond, or sukuk, due on November 10 last year on time, the company said in a statement to the bourse, dated Dec 28 but released on Wednesday.
Aldar, which last week received a new $4.6 billion lifeline from the Abu Dhabi government, clarified the redemption of the sukuk certificates after a request from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where it is listed.
The sukuk was arranged as an exchangeable Islamic bond by Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, at a conversion price of 5.69 dirhams ($1.55). ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
