* Aldar shares hit record low

* But bonds increasingly well bid

* Bond investors see implied Abu Dhabi support

* New CFO to arrive from Mubadala - sources

By Rachna Uppal and Praveen Menon

DUBAI, Oct 19 Shares in troubled Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties sank to a record low this week, but increasing bids for the company's bonds show investors are starting to see value in its debt.

They are hoping that indirect involvement in the company by the Abu Dhabi government will reduce the risk of any payment delays on its bonds and strengthen its credit portfolio -- illustrating how in the Gulf, government connections, even implicit ones, can be crucial for investor perceptions.

The stock price plunged to an all-time low of 0.96 dirham on Tuesday, down more than 90 percent from its 2008 peak and well below this year's high of 2.48 dirhams, as the real estate sector in the United Arab Emirates continues to suffer from oversupply and falling prices.

"Aldar's core business is not doing well and the company keeps raising the stakes with more projects with high execution risk on an unpopulated island," said Roy Cherry, real estate analyst at Dubai-based Shuaa Capital.

"The drop in Aldar's shares reflects in our view the weakness in outlook."

But it has been a very different story in the past 10 days for the bonds. Aldar's $1.25 billion 10.75 percent 2014 bond was bid at 107.509 on Tuesday, yielding about 7.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows; the yield has tumbled from above 9.0 percent in early October.

Much of that improvement is due to a partial strengthening of global debt markets in the past 10 days, and Aldar's yield still has not returned to the 7.3 percent level where it was hovering in mid-September.

MANAGEMENT

But traders and analysts said some investors were hoping for the Abu Dhabi government to play a greater role in the company, which is the biggest property developer based in the emirate and still has a major part in Abu Dhabi's development plans.

Abu Dhabi stepped in with $5.2 billion of support for Aldar in January with a plan including the sale of company assets such as the Ferrari World theme park on Yas Island.

As part of the rescue, Aldar was to place an issue of convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.3 million) with Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala; four of Aldar's seven board members are from Mubadala. The fund owns 28 percent of Aldar, according to its first-half financial statements.

On Tuesday, sources familiar with the issue told Reuters that Aldar was expected to name Mubadala's Greg Fewer as its new chief financial officer. Fewer, associate director for project and corporate finance at Mubadala, would replace Shafqat Malik, who resigned earlier this month.

"A formal approval will be made by the board on Thursday," one source said. Aldar declined to comment, while Mubadala was not available for comment.

Chavan Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, said: "For any investors looking at Aldar as an opportunity, we believe that the bonds are currently a more attractive way to play the trade rather than the equity.

"Many institutional bondholders are now very savvy about this region and hence able to differentiate between government-related entities and the credit risks associated with each one -- therefore we see plenty of international investors who are comfortable with Aldar given the clear linkage with Mubadala and the (Abu Dhabi) government."

A regional fixed income trader added, "Aldar's government ownership, management control...is now much more concentrated than it was 18 months ago. This is definitely positive for the credit.

"And we are definitely seeing better bids on Aldar 14s."

Moody's downgraded Aldar by two notches to B2 with a negative outlook in June, saying it was no longer classifying the firm as a government-related issuer.

"Further extraordinary government support over the medium to long-term is in Moody's view less certain following public guidance provided by the government of Abu Dhabi in January 2011 in which it reiterated its position that it views Aldar as a private company," Moody's said.

But the bond's price movements suggest a significant number of investors disagree with Moody's. (Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)