* Aldar shares hit record low
* But bonds increasingly well bid
* Bond investors see implied Abu Dhabi support
* New CFO to arrive from Mubadala - sources
By Rachna Uppal and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Oct 19 Shares in troubled Abu Dhabi
developer Aldar Properties sank to a record low this
week, but increasing bids for the company's bonds show investors
are starting to see value in its debt.
They are hoping that indirect involvement in the company by
the Abu Dhabi government will reduce the risk of any payment
delays on its bonds and strengthen its credit portfolio --
illustrating how in the Gulf, government connections, even
implicit ones, can be crucial for investor perceptions.
The stock price plunged to an all-time low of 0.96 dirham on
Tuesday, down more than 90 percent from its 2008 peak and well
below this year's high of 2.48 dirhams, as the real estate
sector in the United Arab Emirates continues to suffer from
oversupply and falling prices.
"Aldar's core business is not doing well and the company
keeps raising the stakes with more projects with high execution
risk on an unpopulated island," said Roy Cherry, real estate
analyst at Dubai-based Shuaa Capital.
"The drop in Aldar's shares reflects in our view the
weakness in outlook."
But it has been a very different story in the past 10 days
for the bonds. Aldar's $1.25 billion 10.75 percent 2014 bond
was bid at 107.509 on Tuesday, yielding about 7.5
percent, Thomson Reuters data shows; the yield has tumbled from
above 9.0 percent in early October.
Much of that improvement is due to a partial strengthening
of global debt markets in the past 10 days, and Aldar's yield
still has not returned to the 7.3 percent level where it was
hovering in mid-September.
MANAGEMENT
But traders and analysts said some investors were hoping for
the Abu Dhabi government to play a greater role in the company,
which is the biggest property developer based in the emirate and
still has a major part in Abu Dhabi's development plans.
Abu Dhabi stepped in with $5.2 billion of support for Aldar
in January with a plan including the sale of company assets such
as the Ferrari World theme park on Yas Island.
As part of the rescue, Aldar was to place an issue of
convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.3 million)
with Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala; four of Aldar's seven
board members are from Mubadala. The fund owns 28 percent of
Aldar, according to its first-half financial statements.
On Tuesday, sources familiar with the issue told Reuters
that Aldar was expected to name Mubadala's Greg Fewer as its new
chief financial officer. Fewer, associate director for project
and corporate finance at Mubadala, would replace Shafqat Malik,
who resigned earlier this month.
"A formal approval will be made by the board on Thursday,"
one source said. Aldar declined to comment, while Mubadala was
not available for comment.
Chavan Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, said: "For any investors looking at
Aldar as an opportunity, we believe that the bonds are currently
a more attractive way to play the trade rather than the equity.
"Many institutional bondholders are now very savvy about
this region and hence able to differentiate between
government-related entities and the credit risks associated with
each one -- therefore we see plenty of international investors
who are comfortable with Aldar given the clear linkage with
Mubadala and the (Abu Dhabi) government."
A regional fixed income trader added, "Aldar's government
ownership, management control...is now much more concentrated
than it was 18 months ago. This is definitely positive for the
credit.
"And we are definitely seeing better bids on Aldar 14s."
Moody's downgraded Aldar by two notches to B2 with a
negative outlook in June, saying it was no longer classifying
the firm as a government-related issuer.
"Further extraordinary government support over the medium to
long-term is in Moody's view less certain following public
guidance provided by the government of Abu Dhabi in January 2011
in which it reiterated its position that it views Aldar as a
private company," Moody's said.
But the bond's price movements suggest a significant number
of investors disagree with Moody's.
