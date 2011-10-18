(Adds details, comment, background)
* Greg Fewer part of corporate and project finance team at
Mubadala
* Aldar expected to name new CFO on Thursday
* Former CFO Shafqat Malik resigned this month
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Oct 18 Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
Properties is expected to name state fund Mubadala's
Greg Fewer as its new chief financial officer, four sources said
on Tuesday, in a further sign of the government taking up the
reins of the troubled developer.
Fewer, associate director for project and corporate finance
at Mubadala, is due to replace Shafqat Malik, who resigned
earlier this month.
Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Fewer
was expected to join Aldar as CFO.
"A formal approval will be made by the board on Thursday," a
fourth source added.
Aldar declined to comment. Mubadala was not immediately
available for comment.
Abu Dhabi stepped in with $5.2 billion of support for its
struggling flagship developer in January with a plan that
included the sale of its key assets such as the Ferrari World
theme park, located on Yas Island.
As part of the government rescue, Aldar was to place the
planned issue of convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion dirhams
(762.3 million) with Mubadala.
Four out of Aldar's seven board members are from Mubadala.
The fund owns 28 percent stake in Aldar according to its
first-half financial statements.
Real estate companies across the Gulf Arab region have been
hit hard by the global financial crisis and the pain is set to
continue for Dubai and Abu Dhabi developers, as oversupply and a
slump in demand weigh on prices.
Aldar's shares have fallen 56 percent year-to-date according
to Reuters data. They were trading flat on the Abu Dhabi bourse
at 0615 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)