BRIEF-UnipolSai 2016 profit 527 mln euro, to pay 0.125 euro dividend
* 2016 net profit 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier which benefited from asset reallocation gains
ABU DHABI Oct 17 The board of Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties will consider appointing a new chief financial officer when it meets on October 20, the company said in a bourse statement on Monday.
This follows the departure of former CFO Shafqat Malik earlier this month.
Malik, who played a key role during the company's $5.2 billion bailout by the Abu Dhabi government this year, resigned after five years at the company. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Says it will buy Yokohama-based real estate at 1.49 billion yen in total on March 27
* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)