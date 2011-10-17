ABU DHABI Oct 17 The board of Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties will consider appointing a new chief financial officer when it meets on October 20, the company said in a bourse statement on Monday.

This follows the departure of former CFO Shafqat Malik earlier this month.

Malik, who played a key role during the company's $5.2 billion bailout by the Abu Dhabi government this year, resigned after five years at the company. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Matt Smith)