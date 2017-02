ABU DHABI Oct 18 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties is expected to appoint its new chief financial officer from state sovereign fund Mubadala , four sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Greg Fewer, part of the corporate and project finance team at Mubadala, is expected to be named following a board meeting on Oct 20.

Former CEO Shafqat Malik, who played a key role during the company's $5.2 billion bailout by the Abu Dhabi government this year, resigned after five years at the company, earlier this month. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Rachna Uppal; Editing by)