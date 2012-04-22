ABU DHABI, April 22 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties is committed to repaying all its debt and does not need any financial support from the government of Abu Dhabi, the company's deputy chief executive told reporters on Sunday.

"We won't need more (financial) help, we are comfortable on the financing side," Mohammed Al Mubarak said on the sidelines of a property conference.

"We are committed to all our debts and they will be paid, we are in a healthy financial position," he added.

Aldar, which has been bailed out twice by the Abu Dhabi government with rescue packages totaling over $10 billion, last week secured a 4-billion-dirham ($1.09 billion) credit facility from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, a deal expected to help the developer manage its liquidity needs.

