* Aldar says committed to debt obligations
* More consolidations seen in Abu Dhabi - deputy CEO
* To hand over at least 385 units in second half of year
By Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, April 22 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
, currently in merger talks with rival Sorouh Real
Estate, says it is committed to repay its huge pile of
debt and sees further consolidation in the emirate's battered
property market.
The company, which has been rescued twice by Abu Dhabi with
funds amounting to nearly $10 billion, will not need any more
funds from the government, chief executive Mohammed al Mubarak,
said on the sidelines of a property conference on Sunday.
"We are committed to all our debts and they will be paid, we
are in a healthy financial position," Mubarak told reporters.
"We won't need more (financial) help, we are comfortable on
the financing side," he added.
The potential merger of struggling Aldar and Sorouh unveiled
last month could take some pressure off state investment fund
Mubadala, which owns about 35 percent of Aldar.
Aldar's $1.25 billion 10.75 percent bond, maturing 2014
was bid at 109.5 on Saturday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, to yield 5.847 percent, about 23 basis
points tighter since beginning of the month.
The builder of the Yas Marina Formula One circuit, which was
forced to sell key projects to the government including the
Ferrari World Theme Park, is generating income from the lease of
"many residential and retail projects", Al Mubarak said.
"Our model has to be to build more projects," he added.
Aldar secured a 4-billion-dirham ($1.1 billion) credit
facility from National Bank of Abu Dhabi last week, a
deal expected to help the developer manage its liquidity needs.
State-owned investment fund Mubadala, which holds
a near-majority position in Aldar said last month that it
transferred a 14 percent stake in the developer to secure a loan
facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Shares of Aldar were up 2.8 percent at 1.12 dirhams at 0837
GMT.
CONSOLIDATION
Abu Dhabi is poised for more consolidation as it streamlines
state-linked firms in the face of tougher property and economic
conditions.
"Abu Dhabi market is growing - on that front it has to be
managed, this could be either through consolidation or other
means," Mubarak said.
The state-backed tie-up between Aldar and Sorouh to create a
company worth some $15 billion in assets comes as prices slide
in the emirate's real estate sector, which has not recovered
from the downturn seen after the 2008 global financial crisis.
Property firms have been forced to cancel projects and
restructure their huge pile of debt.
Sorouh, which has assets of 14.1 billion dirhams, has fared
better than its bigger rival, supported by a focus on existing
project completion and delivery.
While Dubai's real estate crisis came as a shock to global
markets, the Abu Dhabi reckoning has been a more gradual and
incremental process as real-estate values continue to slide.
