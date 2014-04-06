ABU DHABI, April 6 Abu Dhabi real estate
developer Aldar Properties will consider floating its
property management unit Khidmah through an initial public offer
of shares in coming years, the company said in a statement on
Sunday.
Aldar, which is majority state-owned and is Abu Dhabi's
largest property firm, is the majority shareholder in Khidmah
with a 60 percent stake.
"We believe there is a strong case to consider listing the
company in the coming years," Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori,
chairman of Khidmah and Aldar Properties, said in a statement
without providing details of the size or timing.
Khidmah's profits soared 90 percent in 2013 to 19 million
dirhams ($5.2 million) while revenues rose 22 percent to 156
million dirhams, the statement said.
Property firms in the United Arab Emirates are recoving
strongly after the market crashed in 2009 following the global
economic crisis. House prices and rents have jumped and
developers have announced many new projects.
Dubai's largest developer Emaar Properties
announced last month that it planned to list its shopping malls
and retail business. Dubai-based real estate investment trust
Emirates REIT plans to list its shares.
Khidmah's property management portfolio exceeds 6,600
residential, commercial and retail units, of which about 3,000
are Aldar-owned.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)