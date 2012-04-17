DUBAI, April 17 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties said on Tuesday that it has signed a 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) credit facility with National Bank of Abu Dhabi .

The three-year, revolving facility will be used for general business purposes, Aldar said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)