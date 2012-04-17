BRIEF-RHB Bank says qtrly net profit 261.2 mln rgt vs 363.4 mln rgt
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt
DUBAI, April 17 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties said on Tuesday that it has signed a 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) credit facility with National Bank of Abu Dhabi .
The three-year, revolving facility will be used for general business purposes, Aldar said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt
NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenya's Stanbic Holdings said on Friday its 2016 pretax profit fell, partly due to an increase in impairment costs on credit.
* Headline earnings for year ended Dec. 31 2016 amounted to r2 207 million, down 46,2 pct compared to 4 102 million rand in 2015