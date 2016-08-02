ABU DHABI Aug 2 Aldar Properties, the
largest real estate firm in Abu Dhabi, has agreed with banks to
refinance loans worth 1.8 billion dirhams ($490.4 million
dirhams) with longer maturities, its chief financial officer
told Reuters on Tuesday.
In February, Aldar said it planned to extend the lifespan of
its 6 billion dirhams of total debt, which includes a $750
million sukuk issue.
Out of the 6 billion dirhams, bank loans constitute 3.2
billion dirhams, of which 1.8 billion dirhams is now being
refinanced, Greg Fewer told Reuters.
"This achieves a major objective for us this year to extend
the duration of our loans and at attractive terms for five,
seven and ten years on a bullet basis," he said. Under a bullet
loan, the amount borrowed is repaid at the end of the term.
The 1.8 billion dirhams of loans being refinanced were to
mature at different points between December 2016 and 2018.
