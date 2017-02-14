ABU DHABI Feb 14 Aldar Properties,
the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit,
expects sales of 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) in 2017,
down from 3.5 billion dirhams in 2016, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Fewer said on Tuesday.
The company may also refinance its $750 million sukuk
maturing in 2018, he said in an earnings call after the release
of fourth-quarter results.
Aldar posted a net attributable profit of 727.9 million
dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, Reuters calculated
from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly
breakdown. That compared with a profit of 734.6 million dirhams
in the prior-year period.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
