ABU DHABI Feb 14 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, expects sales of 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) in 2017, down from 3.5 billion dirhams in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer said on Tuesday.

The company may also refinance its $750 million sukuk maturing in 2018, he said in an earnings call after the release of fourth-quarter results.

Aldar posted a net attributable profit of 727.9 million dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. That compared with a profit of 734.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)