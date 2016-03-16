(Adds CFO comments, sector outlook)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 16 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
will introduce a new formula to calculate its
dividends from 2016 onwards which could lead to higher payouts
for shareholders, its chairman said on Wednesday.
Aldar's new dividend policy is based on the underlying cash
flow performance of its business, the company said in it annual
report published on Wednesday.
Dividends will be made up of two parts. The first will be a
payout of 65-80 percent of distributable free cash flow derived
from its wholly owned investment properties, plus a
discretionary second part based on cash profits from the
completion of newly-built developments.
"There is a formula for dividend payouts from now on and
dividends will grow as the company grows," Aldar's chairman
Abubaker al-Khoori told Reuters on the sidelines of the firm's
annual shareholder meeting.
Aldar, which will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 dirhams per
share for 2015, up from 0.09 dirhams per share for the prior
year, has increasingly focused on its leasing business in recent
years, retaining ownership of some its developments to rent out
residential, commercial and retail units.
These provide recurring revenues, which are considered more
stable than those derived from build-and-sell property
development.
Aldar's annual net profit for 2015 was 2.56 billion dirhams
($697 million) in 2015, up 13 percent year-on-year, while its
2015 gross profit from recurring revenue was 1.51 billion
dirhams, 49 percent higher than 2014.
"In our business model we have much more recurring revenues
which are more visible," Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer told
Reuters when asked if Aldar's profit growth this year could
match that of 2015.
"Our recurring revenues are producing strong profits and (we)
see them continuing in 2016."
Abu Dhabi house prices were flat last year, while apartment
prices rose 4 percent, industry consultants Asteco wrote in a
February report.
This forecasts the property sector would see a noticeable
slowdown in the following 12 months as the government cuts
spending following the sustained slump in oil prices and
salaries stagnate.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Writing and additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Keith Weir)