ABU DHABI May 9 Aldar Properties, the
builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a small
drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday, and said it is seeing
growth opportunities in the middle-income market.
The results come against a slowing economy and weak property
market in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Aldar made a net profit attributable to shareholders of
637.0 million dirhams ($174.0 million) in the three months to
March 31 compared with 649.05 million dirhams in the prior-year
period, the company said.
SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes had forecast Aldar would make a
quarterly profit of 509.07 million dirhams and 600 million
dirhams, respectively..
Aldar's first-quarter revenue grew 28 percent to 1.58
billion dirhams, the company said in a statement, with 1 billion
dirhams of that coming from development sales and 402 million
dirhams from recurring revenue.
Despite higher revenue in the quarter, profit fell as
deliveries of completed government projects was "minimal" in the
first three months of 2017 compared with the same period last
year, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer said on a conference
call.
Aldar, which sees growth in the middle-income market for
homes, has awarded 2.3 billion dirhams of construction contracts
so far this year. In April, it launched a six-tower mid-market
project including 1,272 units, three of which have sold out.
"We have a significant land bank for more mid-market
launches and we are fully committed to our 3-billion-dirham
investment programme by 2020," Fewer said.
Aldar's shares were up 1.8 percent in early trading at 2.23
dirhams.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE Dirham)