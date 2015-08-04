* Developer sees better margins, lower finance costs
* Has now posted higher profits for 8 out of 9 qtrs
(Adds details, CFO quotes)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Aug 4 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
, one of the Gulf's biggest developers, reported an
18.5 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday,
attributing it to higher recurring revenues, better margins and
lower financing costs.
The state-linked company, which developed Abu Dhabi's
Formula One circuit among other projects, made a profit
attributable to shareholders of 599.2 million dirhams ($163.14
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
It has now reported higher profits in eight out of nine
quarters, Reuters data shows.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly
profit of 514.6 million dirhams.
Aldar's second-quarter revenue fell to 1.11 billion dirhams,
from 2.19 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Revenues last year were exceptionally high because Aldar
handed over a large number of completed residential units and
booked revenues from those sales, chief financial officer Greg
Fewer told a conference call.
Under new accounting standards adopted by the company this
year, it will periodically recognise revenue from property sales
during the construction process rather than solely when units
are handed over to buyers.
Aldar's quarterly gross profit from its recurring revenue
streams, which includes its property leasing, retail and
hospitality businesses, surged 60 percent to 340 million dirhams
versus a year earlier, Fewer said.
The company's overall gross profit margin was 45 percent in
the second quarter, up from 15 percent a year ago.
"Our rental business is very high margin," said Fewer.
The company repaid 1.1 billion dirhams of debt in the second
quarter, reducing its debts to 7.1 billion dirhams after it
collected 1.2 billion dirhams in receivables from Abu Dhabi's
government.
Fewer said Aldar's debt would decline steadily in line with
amortisation, while the company was also talking to banks to
refinance existing debt at cheaper rates and for a longer
period.
The company said it has yet to see any impact on its
operations from the sustained slump in oil prices, while it
expects construction costs will fall.
Aldar's financing costs, which relate to interest payments
and hedging costs, were 61.5 million dirhams in the second
quarter, versus 113.1 million in the same period of 2014.
State-owned fund Mubadala Development Co owns 37.3 percent
of Aldar, according to Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho,; Editing by Susan
Fenton)