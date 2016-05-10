BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
ABU DHABI May 10 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties plans capital expenditure of around 5.2 billion dirham ($1.42 billion) over the next 24 to 29 months, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.
The developer had earlier in the day reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments