BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 14 Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's largest listed developer, said on Tuesday it had generated sales worth 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3 million) in the first half of the year across three new developments.
The sales constituted land plots on Nareel Island and its Al Merief developments, as well as unit sales at Meera at Shams Abu Dhabi, it said in a bourse statement.
The company has yet to report its second-quarter profit. SICO Bahrain has forecast that Aldar will make a net profit of around 514.6 million dirhams in the second quarter, up marginally from the 505.8 million dirhams it made in the corresponding period of 2014. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth