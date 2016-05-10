BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
DUBAI May 10 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, maintaining its run of improving earnings.
The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, which reported higher profits in nine of the preceding 10 quarters, made a profit attributable to equity holders of 649.0 million dirhams ($176.7 million) in the three months to March 31, according to its financial statement.
This compares with a profit of 568.7 million dirhams in the prior-year period. SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 453.6 million dirhams.
Aldar's first-quarter revenue was 1.23 billion dirhams, up from 1.18 billion dirhams a year earlier.
The developer, in which state-owned fund Mubadala Development holds a minority stake, revised its earnings statement for the first quarter of 2015 after retrospectively adopting the IFRS 15 accounting policy, it noted in a separate statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.