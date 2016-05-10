* Aldar two-year capital spending plan 5.2 bln dirhams - CFO
* First-quarter profit 649 mln dirhams vs 568.7 mln year ago
* Debt level 6 bln dirhams at end of March - CFO
ABU DHABI, May 10 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has earmarked 5.2 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) for
capital spending over the next two years, its chief financial
officer said on Tuesday.
Greg Fewer was speaking after the emirate's largest listed
real estate developer reported a 14.1 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, maintaining its run of posting rising
profits in 10 of the last 11 quarters.
Much of this year's spending will go towards closing out
large projects it has now completed, as well as putting
infrastructure in place to help with unit deliveries from 2017,
company executives told a conference call.
Abu Dhabi's real estate market was stable in the first
quarter, according to consultants JLL, having flattened out in
2015 after two strong years of growth. According to another
consultant, Cluttons, the value of villas fell by 1.4 percent
during the period while apartment prices remained unchanged.
Aldar, however, has continued to announce new schemes,
including the 6 billion dirham Yas Acres golf and waterfront
development due to be completed by the end of 2019.
Executive Director Talal al-Dhiyebi said on the conference
call that while the company was helping customers with more
flexible payment plans for properties, it was not reducing its
prices in response to the slowdown.
During the first quarter, Aldar sold 320 units worth 940
million dirhams in off-plan development sales, according to a
bourse statement. It did not give a comparative figure.
Despite the slowdown, Aldar's profits are continuing to
grow, supported by recurring income from sites such as Yas Mall.
The majority state-owned firm which built Abu Dhabi's
Formula One circuit made a profit attributable to equity holders
of 649.0 million dirhams ($176.7 million) in the three months to
March 31, up from 568.7 million a year earlier, according to the
bourse statement.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly
profit of 453.6 million dirhams.
Aldar's first-quarter revenue rose to 1.23 billion dirhams
from 1.18 billion a year earlier.
"We have got a predictable recurring revenue asset base that
will grow at inflationary levels," Fewer said.
Aldar's debts stood at 6 billion dirhams at the end of
March, a level the firm is happy to maintain, said Fewer.
In February, Aldar said it was planning to extend the
maturities of its debt and was in talks with banks
