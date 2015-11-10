* Q3 profit 634.3 mln dirhams vs 579.6 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q3 revenue 1.18 bln dirhams vs 1.37 bln dirhams a yr ago (Adds CFO quote paragraph 6)

By Matt Smith and Stanley Carvalho

Nov 10 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties extended an earnings boom as higher margins enabled the developer to report a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday and predict latent demand for new homes would offset any impact of low oil prices.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit made a profit of 634.3 million dirhams ($172.71 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement.

This compares with a profit of 579.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014. SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 490.7 million dirhams.

The developer has now reported higher profits in nine of the past 10 quarters and the latest rise was despite a 14 percent drop in quarterly revenue to 1.18 dirhams.

Residential prices in Abu Dhabi, which is home to most of the United Arab Emirates' oil reserves, rose 25 percent in both 2013 and 2014 before flattening off, industry consultants JLL wrote in October.

"We didn't launch many projects in 2013 when the market turned around. There remains a latent, unaddressed demand in Abu Dhabi, so in the context of low oil prices in Abu Dhabi there's still demand," Aldar chief financial officer Greg Fewer told a conference call, predicting state spending on infrastructure projects would remain high.

Aldar's third-quarter direct costs fell to 628.5 million dirhams versus 1.01 billion dirhams a year earlier. This gave the firm a quarterly gross profit margin of 47 percent, up from 26 percent in the prior-year period.

Recurring revenues - from leasing commercial, retail, residential and hotel units - delivered a third-quarter gross profit of 349 million dirhams. That compares with 238 million dirhams a year ago and follows the opening of its 2.5 million square foot Yas Mall in November 2014.

All units at the mall are leased, while as of Sept. 30 its residential portfolio of 4,800 homes was 99 percent occupied, its office units were 92 percent leased and hotel occupancy for the first nine months of 2015 was 79 percent, the company said.

State-owned fund Mubadala Development Co holds a minority stake in Aldar, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Miral Fahmy)