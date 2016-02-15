(Corrects percentage in paragraph 2 to read 5.6 percent, not
9.1 percent)
* Abu Dhabi real estate demand slowed in last 2-3 months
* Managing stock release in light of market conditions
* Q4 profit rises 5.6 pct to 735 mln dirhams
By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI, Feb 15 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
is monitoring the amount of real estate it puts up for
sale as it tries to manage the impact of a slowdown in the
sector, a company executive said on Monday.
He was speaking after the developer reported a 5.6 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net attributable profit, helped by higher
recurring revenue from assets such as shopping malls, schools
and hotels.
Economic growth in Gulf countries is slowing as low oil
prices have led to spending curbs and job cuts across major
sectors.
Residential prices in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab
Emirates and home to most of the UAE's oil reserves, rose 25
percent in 2013 and 2014 but flattened in 2015.
"We're watching how much we're releasing into the market,"
Aldar Chief Development Officer Talal al-Dhiyebi told reporters
on a conference call without giving further details.
"In the last two to three months, we've seen a slight
slowdown on demand but we are selling at a smaller rate."
Transaction volumes in Abu Dhabi were also flat, according
to Matthew Green, head of research at consultancy CBRE Middle
East, which could lead to deflationary pressures.
Still, Aldar would raise capital expenditure to around 2.5
billion dirhams this year from around 1.1 billion dirhams in
2015, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer said, as the company
spend on six projects launched since 2014.
Most of these projects had strong order books, including its
affordable housing scheme on Reem Island which was 90 percent
sold, Dhiyebi said.
The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit
said it made a profit attributable to equity holders of 735
million dirhams ($200.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.
Reuters had previously calculated earnings of 760 million
dirhams before the quarterly breakdown was provided.
The figure was above both the earnings recorded in the
corresponding period of 2014 and the 512.7 million dirham
forecast of an analyst at SICO Bahrain.
The growth was driven by income from recurring revenue
assets, which contributed 62 percent of earnings in 2015 versus
34 percent in the previous year and would be a buffer against
any slowdown in the market, Fewer said.
Aldar's shares were down 2 percent at 0857 GMT against a 0.5
percent dip in the wider market.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
