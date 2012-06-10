BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
DUBAI, June 10 Due diligence has begun on the potential state-backed merger of indebted Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties and smaller rival Sorouh Real Estate , the two firms said on Sunday.
The developers also named advisors to the two sides with Credit Suisse advising Aldar while Morgan Stanley is working with Sorouh. Goldman Sachs and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are advisors to the steering committee overseeing the proposed tie-up.
"A due diligence process is now underway to assess in detail the implications for all stakeholders and this process will take a number of months," a joint statement from the companies said.
Reuters reported in May that those banks had been appointed to the roles. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.