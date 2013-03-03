BRIEF-Axiare launches 10 pct capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital
DUBAI, March 3 Aldar Properties : * Greg Fewer named Chief Finance Officer for merged entity of Abu Dhabi's
Sorouh Real Estate and Aldar Properties - statement * Mohamed al-Mubarak appointed deputy CEO. * Shareholders of Aldar and Sorouh approved the merger at separate meetings earlier on Sunday.
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP pinned the blame for MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse squarely on the commodity brokerage and its former chief executive, Jon Corzine, at the start on Tuesday of a trial over whether the auditor should pay about $3 billion for its alleged negligence.