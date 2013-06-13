DUBAI, June 13 Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar
Properties PJSC and Sorouh Real Estate said
the two companies expect to close their state-backed merger by
June 30, pending a ministerial resolution approving the deal.
A three-month period for Sorouh creditors to object to the
proposed merger has expired without any objections being raised,
the two companies said in a joint bourse statement on Thursday.
The companies have applied for approval from Abu Dhabi's
Executive Council. Once the approval is granted, the two
companies will apply for a ministerial resolution to approve the
deal, they said. The resolution is expected to be issued between
June 20 and June 30.
The boards of the state-linked rivals proposed a merger in
January and the deal was expected to be completed by
end-June.