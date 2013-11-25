DUBAI Nov 25 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has set initial price talk for its planned five-year
sukuk issue, expressed in basis points, at mid-swaps plus the
"very low 300s", a lead manager said on Monday.
Books for the deal are open and investor roadshows, which
began last Thursday, will continue on Monday and Tuesday this
week. Pricing is expected to follow.
Last week Aldar said it planned to issue a U.S. dollar sukuk
of benchmark size - a phrase usually taken to mean at least $500
million - and had hired five banks to arrange the sale: National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, First Gulf Bank, Dubai
Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and Goldman
Sachs.
