DUBAI Oct 20 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has appointed Greg Fewer, an executive at state fund
Mubadala which helped bail out the developer earlier this year,
as its new chief financial officer, it said on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Fewer was the likely
candidate for the job, in a further sign of the government
taking up the reins at the troubled developer.
Fewer will start his new role on Nov 1, Aldar said. He
replaces Shafqat Malik who resigned on Oct 6.
Fewer, who has previously worked with Barclays Capital
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , is the
deputy head of the structured finance and capital markets unit
for Mubadala, Aldar said in a statement.
He is also responsible for managing Mubadala's investment in
Mubadala GE Capital.
In January, Abu Dhabi stepped in with $5.2 billion of
support for its struggling flagship developer. The rescue plan
included the sale of its key assets such as the Ferrari World
theme park, located on Yas Island.
As part of the rescue, Aldar was to place the planned issue
of convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion dirhams (762 million)
with Mubadala.
Four out of Aldar's seven board members are from Mubadala
which owns a 28 percent stake, according to its first-half
financial statements.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)