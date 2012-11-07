DUBAI Nov 7 Aldar Properties PJSC : * 9-month net profit 1.1 billion dirhams versus 460.4 million dirhams year-ago

- statement * Q3 net profit 205.7 million dirhams versus 143.9 million dirhams year-ago * Q3 provisions for impairments and write-offs 932 million dirhams versus 2.5

million dirhams year-ago * Says evaluation processs on potential merger with Sorouh Real Estate currently

ongoing * Writes off 737.1 million dirhams related to impairments on hotel assets * Says to repay 309.4 million dirhams debt in Q4 on schedule