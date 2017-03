(Alert corrected to show site Aldbrough, not Hornsea)

LONDON Jan 14 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site will experience an outage on Tuesday from 1100 GMT to 1700 GMT, operator SSE said in a market message.

Capacity at the facility will be reduced by 145 gigawatt-hours per day, the firm said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)