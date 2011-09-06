LONDON, Sept 6 U.S.-based hedge fund manager Alden Global Capital saw its Distressed Master fund fall 13 percent in August, as tumbling global markets played havoc with hedge funds' returns.

New York-based Alden, which runs approximately $3 to $4 billion in assets, also saw its Value Recovery fund lose 13.9 percent, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters.

Alongside other investors, Alden has recently been calling for a break-up of U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon .

The falls take the Distressed Master fund's year-to-date losses to 18.8 percent and the Value Recovery fund's losses to 15.2 percent.

Alden Global declined to comment.

August's choppy markets proved a tough environment for many hedge funds, particularly those betting on equities. According to Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index, the average hedge fund is down 5.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; editing by Tommy Wilkes)