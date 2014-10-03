LONDON Oct 3 British bank Aldermore said on
Friday it plans to list on the stock market later this month,
setting a price range that implies a market capitalisation of
about 800 million pounds ($1.29 billion)
Aldermore, partly owned by private equity fund AnaCap
Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium sized
businesses and homeowners.
The bank said in a statement that a price range has been set
at between 217 and 265 pence per share. Final pricing is
expected to be announced on or around Oct. 17, the bank said in
a statement.
Earlier this week peer bank Virgin Money said it intends to
raise 150 million pounds from a stock market listing.
(1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and James Davey, editing by William
Hardy)