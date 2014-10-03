LONDON Oct 3 British bank Aldermore said on Friday it plans to list on the stock market later this month, setting a price range that implies a market capitalisation of about 800 million pounds ($1.29 billion)

Aldermore, partly owned by private equity fund AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium sized businesses and homeowners.

The bank said in a statement that a price range has been set at between 217 and 265 pence per share. Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Oct. 17, the bank said in a statement.

Earlier this week peer bank Virgin Money said it intends to raise 150 million pounds from a stock market listing.

