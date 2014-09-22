(Adds detail on company, offer)
LONDON, Sept 22 British bank Aldermore
plans to float on the London Stock Exchange next
month, in a debut that could value it at up to 900 million
pounds ($1.5 billion) and test investor appetite for new lenders
aiming to challenge the established big banks.
Aldermore, partly owned by private equity fund AnaCap
Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized
businesses and homeowners.
The offer will consist of 75 million pounds of new shares,
plus an undetermined amount of existing shares, it said on
Monday.
Aldermore is part of a wave of so-called "challenger banks"
to opt for a listing, with OneSavings and TSB
floating earlier in 2014, as they seek to wrest market share
from major high-street lenders such as Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Barclays.
Virgin Money is also expected to float this
year.
Aldermore said first-half profit leapt 249 percent to 18.6
million pounds, while lending to businesses and homeowners hit
the 4 billion-pound mark.
"We're raising more capital to put more fuel in the tank,"
said Chief Executive Officer Phillip Monks.
The company does not intend to pay a dividend in the near
term, but will consider doing so from 2017 depending on growth
opportunities, it said.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are
leading the listing, while Nomura and Numis are co-lead
managers. Lazard is advising.
($1 = 0.6115 British Pounds)
