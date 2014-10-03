* IPO priced between 217-265 pence per share
* Interest from U.S. and UK investors - sources
* Final pricing expected on October 17
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 3 British lender Aldermore expects
to be valued at about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) when it
makes its market debut later this month, becoming the latest
so-called "challenger" bank to list in London.
Industry sources said the sale, priced on Friday, was
expected to attract domestic demand, but also interest from
across the Atlantic. U.S. investors have been drawn to recent
share sales by UK retail banks, looking for exposure to
Britain's economic recovery and anticipating that expected
interest rate rises will improve banks' profit margins.
Aldermore, founded in 2009 by former Barclays executive
Philip Monks with backing from private equity firms AnaCap and
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, has established
itself as one of the more credible newcomers trying to challenge
Britain's established banks.
It focuses on lending to small businesses and homeowners,
and has picked up customers from larger banks which are
downsizing and building capital to meet tougher rules from
regulators.
The bank on Friday set a price range for its initial public
offering of between 217 pence and 265 pence per share. At the
top end of the range, the business would be valued at 870
million pounds.
The listing will raise around 300 million pounds, of which
75 million will come from new shares.
Aldermore will be the third British bank to float this year,
following TSB and OneSavings. Earlier this
week, Virgin Money said it intends to raise 150 million pounds
through a listing later in October.
New banks, such as Aldermore, are seen to be unaffected by
past misconduct issues which are impacting bigger rivals.
They also have the backing of Britain's lawmakers and
regulators, who are keen for competitors to challenge the
country's four top banks. Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds
Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC
provide over three-quarters of banking services to small firms.
Aldermore, which doesn't have branches, made a pretax profit
of 22.4 million pounds last year and said its lending had
increased to over 4 billion pounds.
Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Oct.
17, Aldermore said in a statement. Credit Suisse and Deutsche
Bank are leading the listing, and Lazard is advising.
(1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones and James Davey; editing by
William Hardy and Clara Ferreira Marques)