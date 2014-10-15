BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
(Repeats with no changes to text)
LONDON Oct 15 British bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) has cancelled its London initial public offering (IPO) amid tough market conditions, the lender said on Wednesday.
"Due to recent deterioration of global equity markets, Aldermore's board and shareholders have elected not to proceed at this time with the IPO of Aldermore," it said in a statement.
Aldermore had planned to sell about 300 million pounds ($477.5 million) of shares by Thursday and list the following day with a market value of about 800 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6283 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.