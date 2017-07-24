FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Richard Baxter head of risk for invoice finance, in its business finance team.

Based in Manchester, Baxter will report to Clive Gould, risk director for invoice finance.

Prior to joining Aldermore, Baxter held several senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland. He most recently served as integration director in the bank's transformational change team. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.