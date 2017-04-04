BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Steve Halls as business development manager in its invoice finance team.
He will report to Stuart Baty who is head of business development – south, invoice finance.
Previously, Halls was a director for asset based lending at British bank Santander.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income