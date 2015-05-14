(Corrects comparative period in third paragraph to the end of
May 14 British banking newcomer Aldermore Group
Plc said first-quarter lending rose 7 percent as it
added more customers including homeowners and small and medium
enterprises.
The bank, founded by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks
in 2009 with backing from AnaCap, said it was on track to
achieve targeted 1.4 billion pounds of net new lending in 2015.
Net lending to customers in the first quarter ended March
rose to 5.1 billion pounds ($8.03 billion) from 4.8 billion
pounds at the end of 2014.
Shares in the company have gained 32 percent in value since
their stock market listing in March. They closed at 254 pence on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6352 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)