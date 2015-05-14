(Corrects comparative period in third paragraph to the end of 2014, not a year earlier. Corrects share gain in fourth paragraph to 32 percent from 14 percent)

May 14 British banking newcomer Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 7 percent as it added more customers including homeowners and small and medium enterprises.

The bank, founded by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks in 2009 with backing from AnaCap, said it was on track to achieve targeted 1.4 billion pounds of net new lending in 2015.

Net lending to customers in the first quarter ended March rose to 5.1 billion pounds ($8.03 billion) from 4.8 billion pounds at the end of 2014.

Shares in the company have gained 32 percent in value since their stock market listing in March. They closed at 254 pence on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6352 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)