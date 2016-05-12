May 12 Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent as it added more customers including homeowners and small and medium enterprises.

The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive with backing from AnaCap, said net loans to customers rose to 6.5 billion pounds ($9.38 billion) at the end of March from 6.1 billion pounds on Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.6927 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)