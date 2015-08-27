* First-half profit rises to 44 mln stg vs 21 mln stg
* CEO sees "minimal" impact from reduced buy-to-let tax
breaks
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct
(Adds details, CEO comment, updates share movement)
By Aashika Jain
Aug 27 Aldermore Group Plc's profit more
than doubled in the first half of the year, beating
expectations, as the up-and-coming British bank issued more
mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
The bank's shares rose as much as 11 percent on Thursday to
rank among the top gainers on the FTSE-250 midcap index.
Aldermore, among a handful of London-listed banks set up to
challenge the dominance of Britain's big five lenders, reported
underlying pretax profit of 44 million pounds ($68 million) for
the six months ended June.
It joined rivals Virgin Money, OneSavings Bank Plc
and Shawbrook Group Plc in reporting a bigger
first-half profit fuelled by a housing recovery and more lending
to small and medium-sized enterprises.
An 8 percent surcharge on profits above 25 million pounds
could slow the momentum of these banks when it comes into effect
from Jan. 1. The British Banking Association has said the levy
could reduce annual lending by up to 10 billion pounds.
Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks said he aimed to
mitigate the impact of this surcharge. He did not give details
about how the bank planned to do this.
Aldermore, founded in 2009 and publicly listed since March,
said it was on track for net loan growth of about 1.4 billion
pounds, or 30 percent, for full-year 2015.
With residential mortgages accounting for a large proportion
of the bank's loan book, a rise in UK mortgage lending to a
seven-year high in July has helped to underpin Aldermore's
growth.
Challenges lie ahead: a recent survey from mortgage lender
Nationwide showed that British house prices rose this month at
the slowest annual pace in more than two years.
Britain is also preparing to cut tax relief on mortgages for
wealthy buy-to-let landlords, a move designed to remove some of
the advantages they have over people who buy their own homes.
Monks said the impact of these cuts to Aldermore would be
"minimal" because the bank deals largely with professional
landlords.
Properties owned by so-called professional landlords are
held in a corporate structure and therefore may not be subject
to the cuts.
Analysts lauded an improvement in Aldermore's underlying
cost-to-income ratio - 53 percent for the first half of 2015
versus 64 percent a year earlier. Monks said he expects a ratio
of below 40 percent in 2017.
RBC Capital raised its rating on the stock to "outperform"
and increased its target price to 325 pence from 300 pence.
Aldermore's stock was trading at 303.58 pence at 1320 GMT,
up 9.2 percent.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Editing by Robin Paxton)