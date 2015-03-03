LONDON, March 3 British banking newcomer
Aldermore will have a valuation of between 600
million pounds and 660 million pounds ($922 million-$1 billion)
following its London stock market listing, sources said.
The sources said Aldermore, which plans to raise 75 million
pounds from the initial public offering, had managed to cover
the books for the sale early on the first day of its bookbuild
on Tuesday.
The shares will be priced between 175 pence and 195 pence
per share, the sources said.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry; Editing by Steve
Slater)