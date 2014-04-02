BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, April 2 New British bank Aldermore said it grew its balance sheet by two-thirds to over 4 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) in 2013, picking up customers shunned by larger rivals that are cutting back lending to meet new capital rules.
Aldermore, founded in 2009, is one of several newcomers trying to challenge Britain's established banks and potentially increase competition in the highly-concentrated financial services sector.
The bank said its balance sheet grew by 66 percent to 4.2 billion pounds in 2013. Pretax profit increased to 22.4 million pounds from 1.5 million the year before.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)