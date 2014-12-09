Dec 9 Alderon Iron Ore Corp, the
company with the most advanced project in Canada's iron ore-rich
Labrador Trough region, said on Tuesday it will cut jobs and
defer an interest payment as iron ore prices remain at five-year
lows.
Alderon declined to say how many jobs it will cut but said
it will not reduce its core executive team as it continues to
seek financing to develop its $1.3 billion, construction-ready
Kami project. The Montreal-based company employs around 20 to 30
people, spokeswoman Evelyn Cox said.
"We are working more closely than ever with our partner
Hebei Iron and Steel on increasing Chinese participation in the
project in order to increase access to available capital from
China," Mark Morabito, Alderon's Executive Chairman said in a
statement.
Hebei, China's biggest steelmaker, owns 25
percent of the Kami project. Alderon, which is looking to raise
$1 billion in debt to build the project, owns the rest.
Alderon is the latest company in the Trough region, a
mineral-rich belt running through northern Quebec and Labrador
provinces, to take steps to preserve funds after iron ore prices
nearly halved this year to below $70 a tonne. Cliffs Natural
Resources is planning to close its Bloom Lake mine in
the area and Labrador Iron Mines in July halted
operations for this year due to low prices.
Alderon said investor Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings,
which has lent it C$22 million ($19.24 million), has agreed to
Alderon deferring two upcoming interest payments to end-2018.
Alderon's stock rose 1.9 percent to 27 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Two years ago the stock was
above $2.
(1 = 1.1432 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by James
Dalgleish)