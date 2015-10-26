LONDON Oct 26 Aldi, one of
Britain's fastest growing supermarket chains, has become the
latest retailer to increase pay for store staff to above the
compulsory level to be introduced by the government next year.
The German company said on Monday that from February it
would raise its minimum wage to 8.40 pounds ($12.90) an hour,
with workers in London to receive at least 9.45 pounds an hour.
Aldi joins a growing list of retailers which have pledged to
increase wages including German rival Lidl, Morrisons
, Sainsbury's and Starbucks.
The new levels are above a compulsory "national living wage"
which the British government is introducing next April for
workers aged over 25.
Around 5,000 workers will benefit from the new rate,
particularly its stock assistants and caretakers, which
represents a salary rise of around 16 percent. The company
employs around 28,000 people in Britain.
Its store assistants in Britain are already paid at least
8.15 pounds an hour, which is above the current compulsory level
set out by British finance minister George Osborne in July of
7.20 pounds an hour.
Clothing retailer Next, Costa Coffee owner Whitbread
and pub chain Wetherspoon's have all warned
about the higher costs stemming from the government's wage
policy.
($1 = 0.6510 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)