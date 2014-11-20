(Adds Aldi comment)
FRANKFURT Nov 20 German discount grocery chain
Aldi is considering entering the Chinese market as it seeks
growth outside its traditional mature markets, according to a
German magazine.
German monthly Manager Magazin said the families that own
Aldi - comprising separate groups Aldi Sued and Aldi Nord -
decided in February 2013 that they would look into expansion to
China, citing the minutes of a recent management meeting.
It said Aldi Sued, which already runs almost 5,000 stores
worldwide, would execute market entry into China while Aldi Nord
would decide on which two countries to target next. The magazine
did not give a time frame for the move.
Aldi Sued said it had been researching China as part of an
ongoing process of looking at the potential of new markets but
had not taken any decision about expanding to the country.
Family-run Aldi, the world's biggest discount store operator
by sales, has previously been very cautious about expanding to
emerging markets, focusing instead on Europe, the United States
and Australia.
Consultancy Planet Retail said it did not expect Aldi to
start operations in China before 2018.
"Aldi thinks in decades rather than years, so the general
conditions and the long-term outlook with higher single-digit
growth rates in real terms look promising (in China)," said
Matthias Queck, research director at Planet Retail.
Global giants such as Carrefour and Tesco
have struggled to succeed in China and discount supermarkets
have not yet taken off as Chinese customers tend to prefer big
brands rather than the own-label goods that dominate at Aldi and
its German rival Lidl.
However, as they have reached saturation point at home, Aldi
and Lidl have been adding more big names such as Coca-Cola,
Nivea and Nutella to better compete with supermarkets.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Emma
Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)