VIENNA May 18 German discount food retailer Aldi wants to follow rivals such as Lidl and Carrefour into Italy, its Austrian arm Hofer, which is coordinating the move, said on Monday.

Aldi Sued's latest entry into a new market was Hungary in 2008.

The group, which together with sister company Aldi Nord is Europe's biggest discount chain, operates around 5,090 stores in nine countries, with Germany and the United States its biggest markets.

"Aldi Sued ... will over the course of the coming years expand into Italy," Hofer said in an emailed statement, declining to give details.

The discount format has proved popular in Europe through the recent economic downturn, putting pressure on established players such as Tesco in Britain and Carrefour in France.

In June 2014, Carrefour expanded its presence in Italy by buying 53 supermarkets in the north of the country from Rewe Group.