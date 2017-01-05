LONDON Jan 5 Aldi will increase minimum wages for its British employees by 1.5 percent next month, the German-owned discount supermarket said on Thursday.

From Feb. 1 employees will earn a minimum of 8.53 pounds ($10.50) per hour nationally, and 9.75 pounds per hour in London, it said.

The national rate is slightly higher than the 8.45 pounds per hour proposed by campaigning group Living Wage Foundation and above the government's set minimum pay rate.

Some 3,356 of its 29,000 UK staff will benefit from the pay increases. Aldi's current minimum wages are 8.40 pounds nationally and 9.45 pounds in London.

Rival German discounter Lidl has announced a 2.4 percent pay rise for its British staff from March 1, offering a minimum of 8.45 pounds per hour across England, Scotland and Wales and 9.75 pounds per hour in London.

Aldi has won market share from bigger rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons but saw slower growth last year.

It said it is recruiting to fill 4,000 permanent roles across the UK, will open its 700th store next month and remains on course to achieve its target of 1,000 UK stores by 2022.

