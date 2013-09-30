* 2012 pretax profit 157.9 mln stg, up 124 pct
* Revenue 3.89 bln stg, up 40.6 pct
* To open 500th store next month
LONDON, Sept 30 Aldi, Britain's
fastest growing grocer, more than doubled profit in its UK
business in 2012, as it attracted 1 million more shoppers and
got existing customers to spend more.
According to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi ended
2012 with a market share of 3.2 percent. That has since grown to
3.7 percent in the most recent industry data as it and fellow
discounter Lidl win share from the major
supermarkets, including market leader Tesco.
The UK arm of the Germany-based Aldi empire said on Monday
it made a pretax profit of 157.9 million pounds ($254.6 million)
in the year to Dec. 31 2012, up from 70.5 million pounds in
2011, an increase of 124 percent, as turnover jumped 40.6
percent to 3.89 billion pounds.
Aldi's sales growth partly reflects the opening of 34 new
stores in 2012, at an investment cost of 116.5 million pounds.
It plans to invest a further 185 million pounds opening 50
shops in 2013. Its 500th store is due to open next month.
"We have a simple low pricing offer that customers really
understand and we don't try to confuse them with the likes of
multibuy promotions," said joint group managing director Matthew
Barnes.
The firm also attributed its growth in 2012 to a focus on
local, British sourcing. Its fresh meat sales have risen by more
than 60 percent year-on-year for the last three years, while
fruit and vegetable sales increased by over 49 percent in 2012.
Aldi is also attracting a broader demographic of shopper.
According to market researcher Nielsen, almost one in three
households now visits Aldi at least once a month.
This Christmas products available will include a luxury
Serrano ham leg and a fresh three bird roast.
However, along with several other grocers Aldi was
implicated earlier this year in the discovery across Europe of
horsemeat products labelled as beef.
Tesco and No. 3 Sainsbury will both update the
market on Wednesday.